Pakistan Academy Of Science Awarded Gold Medal To Prof. Dr. Masroor Ellahi Babar In Honor Of His Outstanding Services In Agriculture And Veterinary Sciences

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 02:10 PM

Pakistan Academy of Science awarded Gold Medal to Prof. Dr. Masroor Ellahi Babar in honor of his outstanding services in Agriculture and Veterinary sciences

Prof. Dr. Masroor Ellahi Babar (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) awarded the Gold Medal by the Prof. Dr. QasimJan President of Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) during a prestigious ceremony organized by the PAS in Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th December, 2019) Prof. Dr. Masroor Ellahi Babar (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) awarded the Gold Medal by the Prof. Dr. QasimJan President of Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) during a prestigious ceremony organized by the PAS in Islamabad.

Prof. Dr. Masroor Ellahi Babar is currently serving as Dean faculty of Science and Technology at Virtual University of Pakistan. He is also the Group Leader of Food Security under Prime Minister’s Task Force on Knowledge Economy. Previously he served as Chairman, Department of Livestock Production, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore.

Professor. Dr. MasroorEllahi Babar has been honored with several awards in addition to medal for outstanding achievements in the field of research. He was awarded Excellence Award by Prime Minister of the Pakistan in 2009, he won Best University Teacher Award in 2010 from Higher Education Commission Government of Pakistan and gotTamgha-e-Imtiaz by the Government of the Pakistan, on 23rdMarch 2013.

