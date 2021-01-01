UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Academy Of Sciences New Council Assumes Office On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 01:17 PM

Pakistan Academy of Sciences new council assumes office on Friday

The new council of Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) took over the office on Friday for three-year tenure (2021-2023)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The new council of Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) took over the office on Friday for three-year tenure (2021-2023).

PAS is governed by a council that includes its president, two vice presidents, secretary general, associate secretary general and treasurer.� The previous council has completed the tenure of three-year (2018-2020) successfully.

The newly elected office bearers are Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Khan (President), Prof. Dr. Bina Shaheen Siddiqui (Vice President), Prof. Dr. Riaz Hussain Qureshi (Vice President), Prof. Dr. Tasawar Hayat (Secretary General), Prof. Dr. Ikram ul Haq (Associate Secretary General) and Prof. Dr. Amin Badshah (Treasurer).

Distinguished scientists who have made outstanding contributions in science and technology become the fellow. Scientists who have substantially contributed for the development of science in Pakistan may become a Foreign Fellow whereas, young scientists (under 40 years age) as Member of the academy.

The goals of PAS are to promote higher studies and research on pure and applied sciences in Pakistan and to disseminate scientific knowledge and to establish and maintain association and relations between the Pakistani scientists and the international scientists, meetings and unions of scientists, and between Pakistani scientific activities and the activities of scientists in other countries.

Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS) is a non-governmental and non-political supreme scientific body of distinguished scientists in the country.

The Government of Pakistan has given the consultative and advisory status to the academy on all problems relating to the development of scientific efforts in the country and generally on such matters of national and international importance in the field of science as may be referred to the academy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Young May All Government

Recent Stories

Chairman DDAC Dir Lower reviews ongoing developmen ..

27 seconds ago

IRSA releases 38,300 cusecs water

29 seconds ago

Shafqat felicitates entire nation with happy new y ..

30 seconds ago

'Final decision about reopening of schools will be ..

32 minutes ago

Youth buries alive under sand dunes

28 minutes ago

Mali Prosecutors Charge Ex-Prime Minister With Cou ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.