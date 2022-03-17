UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Day Observed At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 04:15 PM

The Qiraat and Naat Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore in collaboration with Senior Tutor Office organised various activities on all its campuses to mark Pakistan Resolution Day and create awareness about its importance among students

Anwalk, seminar, speech and prayers/qurankhawni for the martyrs of Pakistan and for the solidarity and prosperity of the country featured the day.

Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad led the walk while Deans, Directors, Chairpersons, students and faculty members participated. The walk started from the VC Office and culminated at the Pasha Academic Block after taking a round of City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad chaired the Pakistan Day events on the City Campus Lahore while Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof DrHabib-ur-Rehman, Seniour Tutor Prof Dr Ali RazaAwan and students and faculty members were present.

The seminar began with special prayers for the martyrs of Pakistan and for solidarity and progress of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof DrNasim Ahmad paid homage to the martyrs of Pakistan who sacrificed their lives for attaining of a separate homeland. He said it is direly needed to work on the food safety and security to control the wastage of food to cater the need of increasing populationand contribute to achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs). He lauded the organizersfor arrangingthe seminar.He also spoke about the importance of the Pakistan Day and stressed the need for creating awareness in the young generation about the day.

Similar events were also arranged at the Ravi Campus Pattoki and CVAS Jhang, CVAS Narowal and Para Veterinary Institute KarorLal Eason Layyah.

