Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30 September, 2024) :

Pakistan Education academy (PEA) held Academic Excellence Award Ceremony at the school’s auditorium in Oud Metha, Dubai. The event, aimed at celebrating the outstanding achievements of top-performing students and teachers, which was graced by H.E.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan, as the Chief Guest.

In his keynote speech, H.E. Hussain Muhammad praised the academic accomplishments of the students and teachers, highlighting the role of education in shaping future leaders.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the award-winning students and high-performing teachers, commending their dedication and hard work. He also acknowledged the unwavering support of families, friends, and faculty members in the success of the students.

During his address, the Consul General emphasized that the achievements recognized were only the beginning of a journey filled with limitless potential.

He encouraged the students to continue pursuing knowledge in a rapidly evolving world, driven by technological advances. He urged them to remain curious, keep learning, and become change-makers for a better future.

Mr.

Hussain also underscored the value of education, stating that it equips individuals with the tools to create a more just, peaceful, and sustainable world. He reminded the students that true success is not only measured by personal accomplishments but also by the positive impact one has on others.



The event also featured an engaging cultural segment, where young school children performed on national songs of Pakistan.

The Consul General congratulated Muhammad Rashid Ashraf, Chairman of ETC Group, Hasan Hukal, Chairman of the PEA’s Cultural board, Madam Shamaela Ahmad Principal, and the entire management of PEA for arranging the event for acknowledgment of hardworking teachers and students.