Pakistan Engineering Council accredits four ICT departments of Sindh University

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has finally accredited four departments of Institute of Information and Communication Technology (IICT) of University of Sindh Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Engineering Council ( PEC ) has finally accredited four departments of Institute of Information and Communication Technology (IICT) of University of Sindh

The university spokesman informed here on Tuesday that it was first ever in the history of the university that PEC had made such initiative and given accreditation to departments of information technology, software engineering, telecommunication and electronics.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat officially announced it at a ceremony held at the Institute of Information and Communication Technology to celebrate the accreditation of the institute.

The ceremony was attended by the dean faculty of natural sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Rasool Abbasi, pioneer director of the institute Dr. Abdul Hussain Shah Bukhari, prevaling director Prof. Dr. Imdad Ali Ismaili, former director Dr. Lachhman Das Dhomeja, Dr. Kamran Taj Pathan, Dr. Azhar Ali Shah and all the faculty as well as staff members of the institute.

The IICT had launched its operation in 1998 by introducing four-year BCIT programme in information technology, BS programmes in telecommunication, software and electronics. But due to the pending of the PEC accreditation, public and private sectors were reluctant to employ its engineers.

In order to meet the PEC criterion, the university administration in consultation with the director of IICT recruited qualified engineering staff and upgraded the institute laboratories.

The VC Burfat congratulated the Director and team members of IICT, faculty, staff and students on the milestone and landmark achieved by the university and announced establishing a new faculty of engineering and technology which will deal with the PEC accredited disciplines.

He said that the admissions from the upcoming academic year would be made as per criterion of PEC in these four departments and the students will be able to get engineering degrees on completion of their studies adding that they would be registered Engineers from Pakistan Engineering Council.

Dr. Burfat asked the Director IICT to complete homework for establishment of faculty of engineering & technology at the campus.

He asked the dean faculty of natural sciences Dr. Abdul Rasool Abbasi to work for establishing faculty of medical sciences consisted of bio-chemistry, biotechnology, microbiology, food technology and other medical based departments in order to start medical education from the academic year 2021.

Earlier, while addressing at the ceremony, the Director IICT Dr. Ismaili hailed the interest taken by varsity vice chancellor Dr. Burfat in resolving the longstanding issue. He shed light on the efforts he had taken along with his team to get the disciplines accredited by PEC.

The Dean faculty of natural sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Rasool Abbasi, Dr. Abdul Hussain Bukhari, ex. Director IICT Dr. Lachhman Das Dhomeja, Dr. Azhar Ali Shah and others also spoke at the juncture and felicitated the vice chancellor.