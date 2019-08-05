UrduPoint.com
Pakistan First Robotic Lab Was Inaugurated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 08:46 PM

Pakistan first robotic lab was inaugurated at a private school Wah Cantt. Now robot subject would be taught right from class one under expert teachers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Pakistan first robotic lab was inaugurated at a private school Wah Cantt. Now robot subject would be taught right from class one under expert teachers.While inaugurating the robot course and STEAM club here at Nova City School Wah Cantt, the parliamentary secretary of Education Ministry Wajeeha Akram stated that it was imperative to introduce latest techniques in education and uniform education system.She stated that Pakistan Tehree-i-Insaf (PTI) government was working along with all stakeholders to promote education in the country.

Nova School system has laid the foundation of giving robot education from class first, she added.

She said tha government was also working to introduce a uniform education system at all level.On this occasion the managing director of Nova City School stated that administration was fully committed to give education to students through latest technology.It was worth mentioned here that currently there were three kinds of educational systems existing in the country, including Madrassa system, private schools system or English medium and public sectors schools.

Unfortunately these all had different syllabuses.

