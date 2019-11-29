Pakistan Medical Association, CMA to ink accord to upgrade medical eduction

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) and the China Medical Association (CMA) will sign an agreement to ameliorate the standard of medical education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) and the China Medical Association (CMA) will sign an agreement to ameliorate the standard of medical education

This was stated by president of PMA Dr Ashraf Nizami in a press conference held here on Friday along with Dr Shahid Malik, Dr Tanveer Anwar.

They said that the proposed agreement would be signed in the next month in a ceremony to be held at a local hotel.

The chief minister Punjab will be the guest of honour and a delegation of the China Medical Association would also be invited to participate and sign the accord to elevate medical education.