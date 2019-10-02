Pakistan Medical Association expresses concern over PMDC decision

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed grave concern over the decision of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) regarding the admission of students in medical colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed grave concern over the decision of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council ( PMDC ) regarding the admission of students in medical colleges.

In a meeting held on Wednesday, office bearers of the association including President Dr.Ashraf Nizamani, Dr.Izhar Chaudhry, Dr.Shahid Shaukat, Dr.

Salman Kazmi and others, said that the PMDC decision regarding the impostion of restrictions on only three priorities to students in getting admission in medical colleges was against the justice and basic rights of students.

They asked the PMDC to review the decision in the larger interest of students and give all options to a student for admission in any medical college as per merit.