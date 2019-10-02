UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Medical Association For Removal Of Sahiwal Medical College Principal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 09:22 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) demanded removal of Sahiwal Medical College Principal Dr Muhammad Tariq from his position for rude behavior against his faculty.

In a meeting chaired by PMA Multan chapter president Dr Masoodul Hiraj here on Wednesday, it was demanded the government to remove Dr Muhammad Tariq on complaints against him by faculty members that he used abusive language and showed rowdy attitude towards them.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Masood said no individual could be permitted to behave in this manner with medics fraternity.

Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Waqar Niazi and others attended the meeting.

