Pakistan Navy War College Holds 49Th Convocation

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 05:25 PM

Pakistan Navy War College Holds 49Th convocation

The Convocation ceremony of 49th Pakistan Navy Staff Course was held at Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th June, 2020) The Convocation ceremony of 49th Pakistan Navy Staff Course was held at Pakistan Navy War College Lahore.Commander Central Punjab& Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Muhammad ZubairShafique, graced the ceremony as Chief Guest.
Masters Degrees were conferred in War Studies (Maritime) to 93 graduates which included 60 officers from Pakistan Navy, 03 from Pak Army, 05 from Pakistan Air Force and 25 officers from Friendly countries including Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Palestine, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Sudan, South Africa, Sri-Lanka and United Arab Emirates.


Addressing on the occasion, the Chief Guest congratulated the graduating officers from Pakistan Armed Forces &Friendly countries and underlined the need to be ready for a transformed world, post COVID-19.

He highlighted that operational tasks will have to be accomplished without compromise on combat capability despite all odds. Chief Guest alsounderscored that fraternal bonds between Pakistan and their respective countries will further strengthen in future.
Earlier, Deputy Commandant Pakistan Navy War College gave a rundown of the 41 week long course and various professional and academic activities undertaken by the participants.

