Pakistan To Offer Scholarships To Around 3000 Afghan Students: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:12 PM

Pakistan to offer scholarships to around 3000 Afghan students: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that Higher Education of Pakistan (HEC) would be awarding around 3000 scholarships to Afghan students under a four-year programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that Higher education of Pakistan (HEC) would be awarding around 3000 scholarships to Afghan students under a four-year programme.

"These scholarships will be offered in phases and every year students of different categories will be the beneficiaries (of these scholarships)," she told APP.

"This year around 795 Afghan students would come to Pakistan for studies and benefit under this programme.

These scholarships are a gift from Prime Minister of Pakistan, the government of Pakistan and the HEC," she added.

She said that the Afghan students, who were capable and had the passion to pursue their educational careers were being invited adding, "Pakistan is going to host these students.

" She said that that under the scholarship programme, 500 students would be given admission in different medical colleges every year, while around 100 students would get admission in dental colleges.

She said 600 students would be given admission in different engineering universities.

Firdous said besides that the Afghan students would get facilitation for admission in different MS and PhD programmes in Pakistan.

The government of Pakistan was forthcoming to facilitate Afghan students, she said adding that it was a very positive step.

She elaborated that the students, benefitting from the programme would be both from Afghan camps in Pakistan and different provinces of Afghanistan.

