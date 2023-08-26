Pakistani-British student shines with 34 GCSE subjects,exceptional achievements

(@Abdulla99267510)

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th,2023) Mahnoor Cheema, a 16-year-old Pakistani-British student, has achieved a remarkable feat by passing a total of 34 subjects at the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) level in the UK and EU.

Mahnoor's achievement marks the highest number of subjects ever cleared by a student in the history of GCSEs. She secured A* grades in 17 subjects as a private candidate and recently, she further expanded her tally by successfully completing 17 additional subjects, setting a new precedent with a total of 34 subjects.

Barrister Usman Cheema and Tayyaba Cheema, Mahnoor Cheema's parents, originally from Lahore, Pakistan, migrated to the UK in 2006 for higher education pursuits. Mahnoor initially studied in a private school in Lahore before joining Langley Grammar School in West London.

In addition to her academic accomplishments, Mahnoor possesses an IQ of 161 on the Mensa IQ Test, placing her in the top 1 percent of the world's population in terms of intellectual ability. This IQ score even surpasses the reputed IQ of Albert Einstein, estimated to be 160.

Mahnoor's excellence extends beyond academics. She has excelled in ABRSM Music Theory and Practical at Grade 8 with distinction, making her one of the youngest individuals in the UK pursuing a music diploma.

Her achievements include being shortlisted for the esteemed John Locke essay competition, scheduled to take place in Oxford later this year.

Expressing her aspirations, Mahnoor shared her deep interest in medicine and her desire to dedicate her life to serving humanity. Her drive to pursue medicine led her to take the University Clinical Aptitude Test (UCAT) and the Biomedical Admissions Test (BMAT) at the age of 15, where she ranked in the 99th percentile among test-takers with an impressive score of 3,290. With her remarkable track record and passion for medicine, Mahnoor is positioned as a promising future medical professional.

When asked about her success, Mahnoor attributed it to her strong determination and unwavering commitment to her goals, stating, "I'm a highly driven individual. I've always understood that hard work would be required with aspirations like mine, and I've never backed down from a challenge."

It's worth noting that in 2009, Pakistani national Ali Moeen Nawazish achieved the record of passing 23 A-Levels in a single year.