Pakistani Couple Makes History By Passing CSS Exam Together

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 07, 2024 | 12:58 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2024)

Pakistani couple, Dr. Hajra Niaz and her husband Huzaifa Mughal, achieved a significant milestone by passing the CSS exam on their first attempt.

The couple shared their accomplishment on social media, expressing gratitude for realizing their shared dream.

Dr. Hajra, who was in her second year of MBBS when Huzaifa proposed, highlighted their journey of mutual support.

Despite initial concerns about balancing career goals, they pursued and succeeded together.

Dr. Hajra’s impressive track record includes numerous awards and accolades, such as the Prime Minister Innovation Award and recognition for her contributions to various initiatives.

She emphasized the difficulty of the CSS exam compared to her medical studies, underscoring the challenges they overcame.

Dr. Hajra’s educational background includes schooling at Army Burn Hall school and College, Abbottabad, and completing her MBBS from Ayub Medical College, Abbottabad.

Her dedication extends beyond academia, as she actively contributes to social causes, including mental health advocacy through her organization, the Annon Association.

