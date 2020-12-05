Pakistani researchers can submit proposals to be part of PERIDOT Research program till Monday

December 7 (Monday) would be the last date for the Pakistani researchers to submit research proposals through Higher Education Commission (HEC) to become a part of the PERIDOT Research Program

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :December 7 (Monday) would be the last date for the Pakistani researchers to submit research proposals through Higher Education Commission (HEC) to become a part of the PERIDOT Research Program.

According to an official source, PERIDOT is the Franco-Pakistani Hubert Curien Partnership (PHC) Program providing opportunities to Pakistani and French researchers to interact for joint research activities.

The program is implemented in Pakistan by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and in France, jointly by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development (MAEDI) and the Ministry of Higher Education and Research (MESRI).

The applications for applying in this program can be submitted through the online portal of HEC `research.hec.gov.pk`.

The objective of the program is to develop new scientific and technological cooperation between French and Pakistani higher education institutions or research laboratories by supporting the mobility of researchers from both sides.

The program, launched in 2014, proceeded its 6th phase till 2020. In the last 6th phases, five partnerships have been approved.

The priority areas for Call for Proposals 2021 are Health, Human and Social and Sciences and Environmental Sciences (including but not limiting to Water, Climate Change and Pollution).