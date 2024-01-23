Open Menu

Pakistani Student Shines Bright Globally With Top Cambridge Award In Chemistry

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 10:03 PM

Pakistani student shines bright globally with Top Cambridge Award in Chemistry

Nabiha Saqib, a diligent A-level student of Beaconhouse School System Islamabad, has been honored with the prestigious "Top in the World" award in Chemistry by Cambridge Assessment International Education

Nabiha Saqib's outstanding performance has not only brought pride to her school but has also illuminated the name of Pakistan on the international stage.

Nabiha Saqib's outstanding performance has not only brought pride to her school but has also illuminated the name of Pakistan on the international stage.

Her teacher, Fahad Hameed, expressed immense joy and pride in her exceptional achievement.

He described Nabiha as a dedicated and hardworking student, highlighting that her relentless efforts have borne fruit, setting an exemplary standard for academic excellence.

Fahad Hameed shared his jubilation, stating, "Nabiha Saqib was one of my outstanding students, and her commitment to her studies has truly paid off.

