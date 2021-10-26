Pakistani students shine at Silk Road & Young Dream awards

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistani and Chinese students won the certificates and monetary awards in urdu and Chinese Language Essay Writing Competitions at the 4th Silk Road and Young Dream Awards ceremony held here in Beijing.

The competitions were organized by the Embassy of Pakistan and sponsored by Silk Road Cities Alliance to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan.

The Urdu essay competition was among Chinese students majoring in Urdu in various universities of China while the Chinese essay competition was among Pakistani students studying in Chinese universities.

Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Pakistan, Ahmed Farooq presented the certificates and monetary awards to the winners and certificates to all participants.

Ziyi Ren (Ibtisam) from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies won the first prize in the Urdu Essay Competition, Boyuan Liu (Zeerak) from the same university and Zifu Fang (Gulbahar) from Xi an International Studies University won the second prizes while Yidi Yang (Raana) from Xi an International Studies University, Ying Zhang (Areeba) from Yunnan Minzu University and Yue Yang (Musarrat) from Beijing Foreign Studies University won the third prizes.

In the Chinese Essay Competitions, Ayaz Muhammad from Hainan Normal University won the first prize, Syeda Kanwal Noreen from Wuhan University and Jameel Ahmad from Beijing Normal University won the second prizes while Sumbal Rida from Tianjin Normal University, Motia Zaman from Beijing Language and Cultural University and Muhammad Tariq from Beijing Jiaotong University won the third prizes.

Muhammad Humayun Asghar, a student of Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT) won award in photography competition.

The students expressed their happiness and appreciation on the competition and stated that the activity helped enhance their understanding of each other's languages, cultures and history which will be beneficial in fostering the long term friendship between the youth of the two countries.

Education Attache, Suleman Mahsud, Vice Principal, Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) Maqsood Sadiq, teachers and students attended the ceremony.