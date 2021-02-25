Pakistani Students To Get Scholarships

Consul General of Pakistan, H.E. Ahmed Amjad Ali signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology (SUIT) Ras Al Khaimah Campus at the Consulate General of Pakistan today

“Making higher education accessible and affordable to Pakistani students in UAE is among top priorities of this Consulate. The Consulate is constantly endeavouring to reach agreements with Higher Education Institutes in UAE to provide scholarships to student. MOU with Sarhad University is one of these efforts”, said Consul General.

The MOU between CGOP and SUIT offers six special scholarships annually covering 100% tuition fees in Education & Arts, Computer Science & IT and Business and Management Sciences, for the students and teachers of Pakistani Schools in Dubai and Northern Emirates.



Additionally referred students who score more than 80% marks in FA/FSC will also get 50% discount on offered programmes. SUIT will also offer assistance in conducting workshops, CPD sessions, seminars and Webinars for Pakistani and International schools teachers and students in UAE.

Both the parties agreed to support each other in all dimensions to promote sports, educational and cultural activities in best interest of Pakistan as well as UAE communities.