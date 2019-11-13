Pakistani Students to Visit Japan under the Japan-SAARC Network Program

(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation of nine Pakistani students accompanied by a supervisor would leave for Japan on the short term invitation extended by the Government of Japan from 25th November to 3rd December under the Japan-SAARC Network Program of People to-People Exchange known as JENESYS 2019

According to Japan Emabassy press release here on Wednesday, this year four students from Beaconhouse school along with their one supervisor and five students from Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University were selected to visit Japan under this youth exchange program.

Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths (JENESYS) is a youth exchange program between Japan and SAARC countries initiated to reaffirm and strengthen mutual trust and understanding among the people of Japan and participating countries. This programme is expected not only to promote capacity building but also to develop mutual understanding among youths of Japan and other SAARC countries.

The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan today held a pre-departure orientation for the participating youth from Pakistan to enlighten them with some basic information about Japan and its society. On the occasion, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda also handed over travel documents to the participating youth from the two educational institutions.

Ambassador Matsuda while speaking at the occasion said "people-to-people exchange program and especially youth exchange program is a very productive platform to learn from each other". He congratulated the youth embarking upon this invitation program and urged them to avail this life-time opportunity to learn more about Japan during their visit to the country.

"Japan is opening up its doors for the skilled Pakistani youth to come and work in Japan under its new visa regime system,the Ambassador informed.

"We are going to open our labor market to Pakistan and nine other countries",said Ambassador Matsuda."Pakistan is among one of the top ten countries selected to benefit from this scheme,"He added.

He advised the visiting students to make friends,enjoy their life,culture and historical heritage during their short stay in Japan.

Under JENESYS program, participants would be given opportunities to deepen their understanding on Japan's cutting-edge high technologies and its support for local and creative industries, experience Japan's traditional culture and communicate with the local people.