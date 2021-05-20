Pakistani universities join SCO Agricultural Universities Alliance

Three Pakistani universities, including PMAS-Arid Agriculture University and Bahauddin Zakariya University, joined the SCO Agricultural Universities Alliance (SCO-AUA) at the Inaugural Ceremony of SCO-AUA held in China's Northwestern city of Yangling

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Three Pakistani universities, including PMAS-Arid Agriculture University and Bahauddin Zakariya University, joined the SCO Agricultural Universities Alliance (SCO-AUA) at the Inaugural Ceremony of SCO-AUA held in China's Northwestern city of Yangling.

The alliance, first initiated by the Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University (NWAFU) in China, is designed to unite SCO member countries around the cause of joint talent cultivation and technological cooperation and promote the research achievements to the industry by strengthening cooperation with the government and the industry, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

"SCO member states enjoy broad prospects for cooperation. With similar climate, ecological environment and animal and plant adaptations, we share share the common goals of ensuring food security and deepening cooperation in modern agriculture in arid and semi-arid areas," said Mr Wu Pute, President of the Northwest Agriculture and Forestry University.

Vice-Chancellor Qamar uz Zaman of the PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, and Director Saeed Akhtar of the Institute of Food Science and Nutrition Faculty, Bahauddin Zakariya University, also delivered speeches on the potential cooperation among SCO member countries.

More than 60 representatives from 19 universities and organisations from 8 countries, including Pakistan, China, Russia and India, have participated in the event, jointly initiating the establishment of SCO-AUA.

The agricultural cooperation among SCO member states kicked off after the SCO Demonstration Base for Agricultural Technology Exchange and Training was inaugurated in Yangling Demonstration Area in October 2020.