LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Higher Education Department (HED) Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz Monday said that provincial government is introducing Relative Grading System in the compilation of Boards' examination result

PTI government is going to make reforms in educational system according to party manifesto, he added.

He said this during a prize distribution ceremony at a local hotel for the position holders of Matric examination 2019 held under BISE Lahore.

Provincial Minister for Secondary Education Department Dr. Murad Raas was also present.

While addressing the ceremony Raja Yasir said that since the inception of Pakistan, no one tried to make reforms in education sector.

In British era, ineffective education system was implemented in subcontinent as they wanted to get the only clerical staff from this region whereas for their own, they opted the system which produced cognitive abilities in their students, Minister said.

He said, by introducing relative grading system, students would focus more on gaining knowledge instead for running after high marks.

The mechanism for paper checking would also be improved. Design of papers would test the cognitive abilities and critical thinking of the students according to international standards, he added.

Gradual process of transformation would yield results in coming years, sudden change may cause chaotic situation, he added. When PTI come into power, there were many universities and educational boards without their permanent heads, he said. This is first time in history that now no post for educational Boards and VCs lies vacant in Punjab, he concluded.