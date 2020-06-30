Paper checking process of class 10th begins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The paper checking process of class 10th annual examination has begun under the board of Intermediate and secondary education.

Chairperson BISE Sargodha Dr. Kausar Raees talking to APP said that 87,000 students appeared in the annual examination of class 10th this year, adding that 18 centres were set up for paper checking in which, eleven in Sargodha district, 3 in Khushab, 2 in Bhakkar and two in Mianwali district.

She said the number of centers would be increased to 24 once the marking of Arts paper starts. The Chairperson said that SOPs were being strictly implemented at the centers to protect staff from coronavirus, adding that availability of masks, hand sanitizers and gloves for every person working at centres had been ensured. The paper checkingprocess would be completed in 75 days while results will announcein second or third week of September, she added.