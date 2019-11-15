UrduPoint.com
Paper Jewel, An Exhibition Of Early Postcards From Pakistan, On Thursday Opened At The Salam Hall Of Government College University Lahore Under The Auspices Of Faiz Foundation Trust

Fri 15th November 2019 | 03:54 PM

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the exhibition that houses more than 200 historical postcards on wide range subjects including World War, Independence, Lahore, Old Baluchistan, Karachi, Village Life, Eid Festivity, Murree, bridges & tunneland history of Government College Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the exhibition that houses more than 200 historical postcards on wide range subjects including World War, Independence, Lahore, Old Baluchistan, Karachi, Village Life, Eid Festivity, Murree, bridges & tunneland history of Government College Lahore.


The postcards are the private collection of Omer Khan, an avid historian and award-winning web designer. He researched and collected early photographs, postcards and ephemera of subcontinent for more than 30 years.
Speaking on the occasion, Salima Hashmi, the chairperson of Faiz Foundation, said that the fifth Faiz Festival begun on Tuesday with this exhibition at the alma mater of her father, Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

She that the Faiz International Conference, which was also part of the festival, would also be held at GCU this year tomorrow.
Talking to media, Omer Khan said that these illustrated postcards were the Insatgram of their time; they were the first mass exchange of images with literally billions of postcards suddenly exchanging hands across the globe.


Mr. Khan added that there could no better place than the Salam Hall of Government College Lahore to display his collection. He told the Vice Chancellor that his father was an Old Ravian, and he must be very proud of him today.

He said that he had collected these postcards from different parts of the world.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Zaidi said that each postcard was a chapter from history, and its great opportunity for their students to learn about their history, culture and traditions, and deliberate upon among themselves to make this nation great again.

He said that the exhibition would remain open till Sept 29, so that maximum students could benefit from it.
Old Ravians Union President Mian Muhammad Ashfaq Mohlan also visited the exhibition.

