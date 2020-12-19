PARC establishes 5th Adaptive Research cum Demonstrative Research Institute at Kam Sarobi, Miranshah

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has established its 5th Adaptive Research cum Demonstrative Research Institute at Kam Sarobi, Miranshah, North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has established its 5th Adaptive Research cum Demonstrative Research Institute at Kam Sarobi, Miranshah, North Waziristan.

Chairman PARC Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan on Saturday inaugurated this newly established research station.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr Azeem said the research station would help cater needs of rapidly increasing population, raising human living standards, providing employment to local people and becoming self-sufficient in food production.

Besides, it would also help acquire low cost technology for agriculture to promote and develop agriculture and related business in these area, he added.

Chairman PARC said major objectives for establishment of new institute at Kam Sarobi, Miranshah, District North Waziristan included healthy and high yielding crop varieties, modern methods of producing more milk and meat, disease free animals breeding, introducing modern farming methods to the younger generation and local landlords and to bring modern methods of cultivation of low yielding crops and orchards.

This step would ensure food security for the residents of the area.

Moreover, this move also aimed to highlight importance of agricultural research in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including FATA (now amalgamated districts) as well as raise living standards of the people of the local area, he remarked.

Including up-gradation of PARC-AZRC, D. I. Khan, it is the fifth institution that have been to set up under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) Mega Project (Up-gradation of Aird Zone Research Center) at a total cost of Rs 691.564 million.

Within this PSDP mega project, PARC has set up five centers and four institutes.

Officials from Pak Army, District Police Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Miranshah and North Waziristan along-with farmers of the local participated the inaugural ceremony.