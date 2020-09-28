Parents of Women Varsity students lauds academic leadership of VC

Vice Chancellor, Women University Swabi Professor Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi met with the parents of the students of varsity's at Allied Health Sciences and Technology faculty the other day at her office

Parents lauded the establishment of newly established faculty and market oriented health departments which will be a source of enriching the health sector of Swabi and KPK.

"The vision and academic leadership of Professor Shahana Urooj Kazmi is commendable and the graduates of these departments will bring a great up-gradation in the health sector of KPK in the coming years", they maintained.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Kazmi thanked the parents for extending their unconditional support to the varsity in any manner possible and added that it is imperative for a prosperous society to have educated women; no society can prosper without educated women.

"The students of Women University are highly talented and intelligent, these students will be future leaders of the nation", she maintained.