UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parents Of Women Varsity Students Lauds Academic Leadership Of VC

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 04:41 PM

Parents of Women Varsity students lauds academic leadership of VC

Vice Chancellor, Women University Swabi Professor Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi met with the parents of the students of varsity's at Allied Health Sciences and Technology faculty the other day at her office

SWABI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor, Women University Swabi Professor Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi met with the parents of the students of varsity's at Allied Health Sciences and Technology faculty the other day at her office.

Parents lauded the establishment of newly established faculty and market oriented health departments which will be a source of enriching the health sector of Swabi and KPK.

"The vision and academic leadership of Professor Shahana Urooj Kazmi is commendable and the graduates of these departments will bring a great up-gradation in the health sector of KPK in the coming years", they maintained.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Kazmi thanked the parents for extending their unconditional support to the varsity in any manner possible and added that it is imperative for a prosperous society to have educated women; no society can prosper without educated women.

"The students of Women University are highly talented and intelligent, these students will be future leaders of the nation", she maintained.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Swabi Women Market

Recent Stories

PSX witnesses declines in points after Shehbaz Sha ..

5 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest is result of NAB-Niazi n ..

25 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide in tando adam

5 minutes ago

Education Minister pays surprise visit to various ..

5 minutes ago

Macron opponents claim victory in France Senate po ..

7 minutes ago

AVLC arrests ten motorcycle thieves, recovers five ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.