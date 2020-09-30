Parents, students express satisfaction over reopening of schools

A wave of happiness was observed amongst parents and students after the reopening of educational institutions under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) all across the country including capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A wave of happiness was observed amongst parents and students after the reopening of educational institutions under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) all across the country including capital.

After a prolonged period of learning at home during school closures due to Covid-19, children in country retured back on Wednesday physically in their classroom and adjusting with the new normal.

Talking to this scribe of APP, students and teachers expressed their sense of excitement to see each other again at the school space but are cautious to get too close with each other as fear of coronavirus not yet over.

A 10 year Zain Shafiq said that going to school now involves adjusting to many precautionary steps, all the children sharing their sentiments to be backed at school.

"All of us have face masks and sanitizer. We were screened at the school gate and had to follow social distancing even in the classroom," said a Student.

Parents also expressed confidence and said that returning to school is great moment of happiness for children and their education and also for their wellbeing.

A private school principle Ms Tehmina Karamat said more children were back in the classroom today in the third phase of school reopening after a longer pandemic situation and schools were not taking any chances, implementing strict social distancing measures such as providing temperature screening and hand-washing stations for students at the entrance, and morning assemblies broadcast live to classrooms to prevent overcrowding.

Another parent named Shumaila said her son was often bored being stuck at home, so he was eager to go back, adding, she doesn't enjoy online teaching because it caused her eye irritation.

Another principle at government school says that they were excited to be backed with their students and for the children of key workers who have been here since the start.