Parliamentary body asks CDA to make installments to Federal Urdu University for NOC fee of new campus

Parliamentary body on Federal Education Thursday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to make installments of Rs 40 million to Federal Urdu University for the payment of No Objection Certificate (NOC) fee

Vice Chancellor of the University Dr Altaf while briefing the National Assembly Committee on Federal Education said that CDA had levied approval of the site plan, land conversion (Agriculture to Commercial) fee, Approval of Building Plan, Existing construction regularization fee which amount to Rs 40 million.

He presented a letter to the committee stating that the cost of Rs 40 million would be required for payment to CDA for issuance of NOC for the project.

Mian Najeeb Ud Din Awaisi, Chairman Standing Committee of National Assembly on Federal Education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage directed the CDA to make installments of Rs. 40 million.

This is about the future of our children who were suffering because of these formalities he said and added that University was not capable to pay off the fee at once.

Officials of CDA apprised the Standing Committee of National Assembly on Federal Education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage on the issuance of NOC to the Federal Urdu University by the CDA for its new campus in Chak Shehzad.

Director CDA informed the committee that all the issues pertaining to the land acquisition for establishment of new campus of Federal Urdu University were resolved including the land transfer in the name of University.

He said a letter to National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) have also been dispatched for obtaining a new NOC from CDA.

Dr Altaf further briefed the committee about access road to the site of the university.

He said Bahria Enclave agreed with Capital Development Authority (CDA) to provide access road to the University.

He said the land provider had deliberately provided locked land to the university alongside with his housing society and were asking CDA to provide access road to the University to get benefit in the name of university.

He said Bahria Enclave which was quite near to the university site had also applied for NOC for the housing society however, the CDA negotiated with the developer to provide access to the university to which he agreed.

The chairman also directed Ministry of Education to submit one-year performance report to the committee.

Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram said the committee would be briefed on seminary reforms and single curriculum education system in the next meeting.