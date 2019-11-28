UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Patients At Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences Emergency Section Irk By CNIC Compulsion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:56 PM

Patients at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences emergency section irk by CNIC compulsion

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) management has directed its staff to enter CNIC number of emergency patients while issuing admission card, sources said on Thursday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) management has directed its staff to enter CNIC number of emergency patients while issuing admission card, sources said on Thursday.The staff has also directed to enter the CNIC numebr of the father of the patient under the age of 18-year patients.

Following the order, a large number of attendents await for hours to get their turn for registeration leaving their loveones critical on statures.Patients and attendents at the Emergency section of the Pims have appealed to Pims Executive Director Dr Zulfiqar Ghauri to take the notification back.

They said such orders will contribute into deaths as some time producing CNIC and other reletaed documents are not possible.They further said that elderaly staff members at counters of Emergency Section causes further delay in the procedure and out patient life at stake.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

UK counter-extremism expert discusses challenges o ..

58 minutes ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamps to celeb ..

1 hour ago

DTRE scheme seminar held at SCCI

4 minutes ago

Secretary Maritime Calls on MD, IOPC

4 minutes ago

Ebola responders in DR Congo killed over conflict

4 minutes ago

Chief European Rabbi Calls for Limiting Radicals' ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.