PBCC meets to discuss recommendations for students promotion to next classes

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) met to discuss strategy for promotion of SSC and HSSC students to next classes in wake of Coronavirus pandemic under govt directions here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) met to discuss strategy for promotion of SSC and HSSC students to next classes in wake of Coronavirus pandemic under govt directions here on Thursday.

Chaired by its Chairman, Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, the Committee met at Multan board of Intermediate & Secondary Education(BISE) which lasted for over three hours.

A spokesperson for BISE told APP on Thursday that all nine chairmen of Punjab boards attended the meeting wherein they deliberated for recommendation how to go about for promotions of students.

The minutes of the meeting will be issued after approval, he said adding PBCC recommendations will be submitted with Secreatrry Higher Education Department(HED).

Later on, these will be presented in IBCC meeting for final approval before submission to govt, The spokesperson informed and added that Punjab, Sindh, KPK and Balochistan will give its recommendation to Federal govt for a uniform policy in this regard.

All boards of education will follow the policy of the govt, he concluded.