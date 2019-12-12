PBM to provide scholarships to 150 students of three KP varsities

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) has signed agreements with FATA University Dara Adamkhel, Khushal Khan Khattak University (KKKU) Karak and Science & Technology University, Bannu for provision of scholarships to deserving students of these varsities.

On this occasion, the PBM Managing Director (MD) Aon Abbas Bappi, Vice Chancellors of FATA University, Professor Dr. Mohammad Tahir Shah, Vice Chancellor, KKKU, Professor Dr. Mirza Jan Mehsud, Vice Chancellor, University of Science and Technology, Bannu and Professor Dr. Sultan Mahmood signed the agreements.

Under these agreements, Pakistan Baitul Maal will provide 50 scholarships annually to the deserving students of the concerned universities in head of the payment of annual fee, hotel charges and transport fee.

Addressing the ceremony, the Managing Director PBM said that once the ratio of literacy rate was low in the region, but today he is feeling happiness that the region is becoming cradle of education. He said that the graduating students of these universities will soon appointed on important posts to see the nation and country.

He said that the development of the countries is not linked with mega construction projects rather on spending on the provision of better educational, skill and human resource. He said that the dream of the national development can be accomplished through the promotion of democracy, education and constant struggle according to the requirements of the modern era.

Aon Abbas Bappi said that he is visiting Darra Adamkhel for the accomplishment of the dream of the political philosophy of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for establishing welfare state on the principles of the state of Madina. So the people can get relief at their door steps.

Addressing the function, the Vice Chancellor, FATA University Professor Dr. Tahir Shah thanks the Prime Minister Imran Khan and MD PBM, Aon Abbas Bappi for releasing scholarships for the students.

Later, the PBM Managing Director Aon Abbas Bappi also inaugurated an orphanage house at Bannu.