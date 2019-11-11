PBM to provide scholarships to 50 students of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) would provide 50 scholarships to deserving students of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University (MMNSAU), Multan to enable them to continue their studies without any hassle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ):Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) would provide 50 scholarships to deserving students of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University (MMNSAU), Multan to enable them to continue their studies without any hassle.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between PBM and MMNSAU on Monday.

Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi and VC MMNSAU Dr Asif Ali signed the agreement.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has already provided 7,000 scholarships to deserving university students this year.

As many as 10,000 scholarships would be provided to deserving university students by December 2019, said a press release issued here.