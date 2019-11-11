- Home
- Education
- News
- PBM to provide scholarships to 50 students of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University
PBM To Provide Scholarships To 50 Students Of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:54 PM
Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) would provide 50 scholarships to deserving students of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University (MMNSAU), Multan to enable them to continue their studies without any hassle
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between PBM and MMNSAU on Monday.
Managing Director PBM Aon Abbas Buppi and VC MMNSAU Dr Asif Ali signed the agreement.
Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has already provided 7,000 scholarships to deserving university students this year.
As many as 10,000 scholarships would be provided to deserving university students by December 2019, said a press release issued here.