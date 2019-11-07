PBM to provide scholarships to Sindh University students

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro claimed that the varsity continues its march of progress with an increased momentum as yet another significant student friendly development was brought to it by Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ):The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro claimed that the varsity continues its march of progress with an increased momentum as yet another significant student friendly development was brought to it by Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal.

The University of Sindh and Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which the latter would be providing the former 50 scholarships to poor-yet-meritorious on-campus students worth 50 million rupees per year, university spokesman informed.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Aon Abbas Buppi signed the MoU here at a ceremony which followed head over heels by an awareness and motivational seminar with Aon Abbas as Keynote Speaker and Dr. Burfat in the Chair.

Aon Abbas said educational institutions were lifeline for any nation all over the world; capable of making or marring any nation state; elaborating that if dealt well, education was a boon; if ill handled-a bane.

He called upon the students to take every single day as a full-scale opportunity and put it to maximum use. The students should learn to evaluate, reflect, appraise besides killing negative ego, he said.

Aon Abbas said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard to bring economic stability and provide all facilities to the countrymen particularly the youth.

The VC Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, in his remarks said that being a premier seat of higher learning in Pakistan the University of Sindh had been playing active role in benefiting its students by not only imparting quality education at nominal charges; but also by providing them with sufficient financial assistance under multiple program themes round the year.

He said that when he assumed charge as Vice Chancellor in January 2017, he began deeply reflecting on giving Students' Financial Aid Office (SFAO) a more productive role, an apt direction and enhanced dynamism.

With that key objective in view, The Vice Chancellor informed that, he appointed a young, highly qualified and extremely devoted PhD scholar and teacher Dr Fiza Qureshi as its head.

The VC said that SFAO had the mandate to eradicate financial strain of students through transparent disbursement and award of scholarships that included HEC Need-based scholarships, British Council awards, Sindh Government Zakat and Usher Department sponsored incentives, Minorities and scheduled cast scholarships by Government of Pakistan and now by Pakistan Baitul-Maal.

Till now, he informed that the university management has provided scholarships worth 220 million rupees under above streams to as many as 9000 SU students.

Among others, senior politician Haji Muzaffar Shujrah, Member Board of Governors, Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Hunaid Lakhani, PBM Sindh Provincial Director Dr. Irfan Majeed, PMB Director R&D Zafar Khan Safdar, PMB Director Coordination Shaista Tariq, Deans of faculties at the university Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi, Prof. Dr. Hakim Ali Kanasro, Director Finance University of Sindh Dr. Hakim Ali Mahesar and Provost Marvi Girls Hostels Waheeda Baloch were present on the occasion.