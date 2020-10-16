UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEC Announces Need-cum-Merit Based Scholarships For Engineering Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 02:59 PM

PEC announces Need-cum-Merit based scholarships for Engineering Students

Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has announced Need-cum-merit based Scholarships for the students of under-privileged areas to pursue engineering education and play their vibrant role in the development of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has announced Need-cum-merit based Scholarships for the students of under-privileged areas to pursue engineering education and play their vibrant role in the development of the country.

According to an official of PEC, this scholarship scheme would provide an opportunity to needy students from backward areas of the country enabling them as pride and proud engineers with desired competence and skills in public sector leading Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) as per the need of industry to play due role in socio-economic development in society.

Under this scheme, 500 scholarships will be awarded in a cycle of four years (125 per year) to the students having the domicile of under-privileged areas, particularly from Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Tribal Areas, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab.

The amount of scholarship will be Rs. 100,000/-per year to cover partially the tuition fee, living expenses and books expenditures, the official informed.

The respective HEI, where student has secured admission in Fall-2020, may also extend additional support to their selected students (financial or in-kind) as partner to PEC initiative.

About the eligibility criteria, the official informed that the student must had secured admission in PEC accredited/approved undergraduate engineering programs (enlisted on PEC website).

The student must complete the application in all respects and submit through the respective university at the address Secretary/Registrar, PEC Head Office at Ataturk Avenue. Email scholarship@PEC.org.pk; web: www.pec.org.pk/scholarhsip.aspx. Phone no: 051-2276225/2829311; UAN (051) 111-111-732.

The deadline for submission of application is October 31 (Saturday). The scrutiny and assessment will be carried out by PEC Scholarship Committee in consultation with the respective HEIs for the award of scholarship as per the approved criteria, the official conveyed.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Student Pakistan Engineering Council Azad Jammu And Kashmir May October All From Industry

Recent Stories

'This is beginning of the end of this fake govt,' ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 5,220 in t ..

51 seconds ago

TEVTA launches online procurement management syste ..

52 seconds ago

Archealogy Directorate, Wapda preserve historical ..

54 seconds ago

Belarusian Investigators Say International Arrest ..

58 seconds ago

UK readies response after EU ups Brexit pressure

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.