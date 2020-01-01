PEC Computer Engineering Curriculum Committee held at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) : Pakistan Engineering Council ( PEC ) Computer Engineering Curriculum Committee meeting held at Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi here under the chairmanship President MAJU Prof. Dr. Zubair Shaikh.

The Committee discussed the issue of updating curriculum of Computer engineering education realizing importance of Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security enabling computer engineers to find out the solutions faced by the human beings presently with the help of computers and technology in the coming days, said a statement on Wednesday.

Addressing the curriculum committee meeting, Dr. Zubair shaikh emphasized to update computer engineering education on the lines which can help produce talented engineers for the society.

He also expressed his satisfaction over the inclusion of PEC in Washington Accord which will help our graduate engineers will be recognized in the USA, UK, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Australia and other developed countries and will be in a position to work there without any hurdle.

The PEC committee also discussed issues related to computer engineering teachers performance, training and evolution.