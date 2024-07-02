Open Menu

PEC Grants Level 2 Accreditation To IUB For BSc Electrical Power Engineering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 08:27 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Department of Electrical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur awarded Level II accreditation by the Pakistan Engineering Council.

Pakistan Engineering Council has granted three years of accreditation under Level II to the Department of Electrical Engineering, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for BSc Electrical Power Engineering Batch 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The delegation of the Pakistan Engineering Council that visited IUB included Engineer Dr.

Abdul Sattar Shakir, former Vice Chancellor Punjab Tianjin University of Technology Lahore, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shahzad NUST Islamabad and Engineer Zulqarnain Arif.

They met the faculty members and students in the department and inspected the classrooms and laboratories besides curricular and co-curricular activities. After reviewing all these matters, the Pakistan Engineering Council approved the accreditation. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar congratulated the entire department team over this achievement.

