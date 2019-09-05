UrduPoint.com
PEEF Scholarship Distributed Among Students Of Government College Women University

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 09:53 PM

PEEF scholarship distributed among students of Government College Women University

The PEEF scholarship worth Rs 5.9 million was distributed among 78 students of MA/MSc at Government College Women University (GCWU) here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The PEEF scholarship worth Rs 5.9 million was distributed among 78 students of MA/MSc at Government College Women University (GCWU) here Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq gave away cheques among students of different teaching departments.

She urged students to focus on their education and passed the examination in best grades and played their role in national and economic development.

