PEEF scholarship distributed among students of Government College Women University

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The PEEF scholarship worth Rs 5.9 million was distributed among 78 students of MA/MSc at Government College Women University (GCWU) here Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq gave away cheques among students of different teaching departments.

She urged students to focus on their education and passed the examination in best grades and played their role in national and economic development.