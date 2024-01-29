PEF distributes Rs 1.5 bln to partners

The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) has disbursed approximately Rs 1.5 billion to its partners affiliated with the Foundation Assisted School (FAS) Program, Education Voucher Scheme (EVS) and New School Program (NSP) for the month of December 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) has disbursed approximately Rs 1.5 billion to its partners affiliated with the Foundation Assisted School (FAS) Program, Education Voucher Scheme (EVS) and New School Program (NSP) for the month of December 2023.

According to a PEF spokesperson, cheques for the payments have been duly signed and deposited in the bank, initiating the swift transfer of funds to the respective accounts of PEF partners.

"This timely disbursement further emphasizes PEF's dedication to maintaining transparent and efficient financial processes.

We are proud to have successfully disbursed payments amounting to Rs 1.5 billion to our partners affiliated with the Foundation Assisted School Program, Education Voucher Scheme, and New School Program for the month of December 2023. This financial support is a testament to our ongoing commitment to bolstering educational endeavors in the region and empowering our partner organizations to continue their valuable contributions to the education sector,” the spokesperson added.