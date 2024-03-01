Open Menu

PEF Unveils Admission Policy For 2024-25

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 06:42 PM

PEF unveils admission policy for 2024-25

The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) has announced its admission policy for academic year 2024-25, aimed at facilitating the enrollment process for students across partner schools

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Punjab education Foundation (PEF) has announced its admission policy for academic year 2024-25, aimed at facilitating the enrollment process for students across partner schools.

A circular detailing the new admission policy has been disseminated to over seven thousand partner schools through the SIS login system. The duration of new admission campaign will be March 1 to April 15, 2024.

The spokesman said that the PEF partners affiliated with Foundation Assisted school Programme, Education Voucher Scheme and New School Program will be able to accommodate maximum new admissions in their schools while remaining within the policy and infrastructure capacity.

The spokesperson emphasised that schools aligned with the EVS Phase- 16 and IRCS, with whom partnership agreements had been finalised, were also eligible to accommodate new admissions. Furthermore, PEF has facilitated a mechanism for the correction of data pertaining to newly admitted students. Partners will have the opportunity to rectify any inaccuracies in student information from April 16 to April 20, 2024, ensuring data integrity and accuracy.

Related Topics

Education Student March April From Punjab Education Foundation

Recent Stories

LWMC & PSCA collaborate to keep Lahore clean

LWMC & PSCA collaborate to keep Lahore clean

3 minutes ago
 DC calls for top-notch security, public cooperatio ..

DC calls for top-notch security, public cooperation for PSL

3 minutes ago
 ECP fixes March 9 for presidential election

ECP fixes March 9 for presidential election

3 minutes ago
 BISE Hyderabad to announce SSC-I result exams on ..

BISE Hyderabad to announce SSC-I result exams on March 2

3 minutes ago
 'Difficult discussions' as WTO talks run beyond de ..

'Difficult discussions' as WTO talks run beyond deadline

15 minutes ago
 SSDO, US Embassy organise Interactive Session with ..

SSDO, US Embassy organise Interactive Session with TIP experts

35 minutes ago
Grieving families await bodies after Bangladesh fi ..

Grieving families await bodies after Bangladesh fire

37 minutes ago
 'Trans education aims at making community economic ..

'Trans education aims at making community economically, socially empowered'

37 minutes ago
 Malam Jabba's snow blanketed as tourists throng hi ..

Malam Jabba's snow blanketed as tourists throng hilly stations in Pakhtunkhwa

35 minutes ago
 5.7-magnitude quake hits Philippine Islands Region ..

5.7-magnitude quake hits Philippine Islands Region -- GFZ

37 minutes ago
 World Civil Defense Day observed in Mirpurkhas

World Civil Defense Day observed in Mirpurkhas

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes resumption of CASA-1000 activiti ..

Pakistan welcomes resumption of CASA-1000 activities in Afghanistan by WB

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Education