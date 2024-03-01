PEF Unveils Admission Policy For 2024-25
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 06:42 PM
The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) has announced its admission policy for academic year 2024-25, aimed at facilitating the enrollment process for students across partner schools
A circular detailing the new admission policy has been disseminated to over seven thousand partner schools through the SIS login system. The duration of new admission campaign will be March 1 to April 15, 2024.
The spokesman said that the PEF partners affiliated with Foundation Assisted school Programme, Education Voucher Scheme and New School Program will be able to accommodate maximum new admissions in their schools while remaining within the policy and infrastructure capacity.
The spokesperson emphasised that schools aligned with the EVS Phase- 16 and IRCS, with whom partnership agreements had been finalised, were also eligible to accommodate new admissions. Furthermore, PEF has facilitated a mechanism for the correction of data pertaining to newly admitted students. Partners will have the opportunity to rectify any inaccuracies in student information from April 16 to April 20, 2024, ensuring data integrity and accuracy.
