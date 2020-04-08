PEIRA for granting 20% fee concession to parents, School associations rejects decision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Wednesday directed the private schools working in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to must grant 20 percent concession in monthly fee of students for the month of April and May, 2020.

According to a notification issued by PEIRA, the decision has been taken to provide relief to the parents during nationwide lockdown owing to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

However, PEIRA clarified that those educational institutions that were charging monthly fee less than Rs 5000, do not fall under this order.

As per earlier directions of PEIRA, no educational institution shall collect fee in advance except on monthly basis. Therefore any fee challan (if already issued) in violation of this policy may be cancelled and fresh fee challans for fee collection on monthly basis to be issued accordingly, it added. Hence, parents/guardians were also advised to pay fee in a timely manner.

It also directed that the services of all staff members working in private schools including teaching and non-teaching staff not to be terminated and staff salaries to be paid on regular basis during afore-stated period till May 31, 2020.

The notification further stated regarding announcement of Cambridge International on school examination in the May/June 2020 and subsequent policy decisions, the students who want to appear in CIEs upcoming examination (October/November 2020 Series) may be permitted in accordance with CIEs policy.

However, rest of the students may be dealt as internal policy of schools concerned.

All educational schools till intermediate level in ICT were strictly advised to ensure compliance in true letter and spirit.

On the other side, the ICT Parents Association had rejected 20 percent relief in monthly fee. The association wanted implementation of Supreme Court verdict in that regard.

Meanwhile, Central President of the Private Schools Association Chaudhary Ubaid said that rather to create confusion, PEIRA should take this decision back in respect of Supreme Court earlier orders.

He said that association rejected the Federal and provincial governments decision regarding 20 percent decrease in fee.

Ch. Ubaid further stated that teachers salaries were fixed, adding that 90 percent of private schools had rented buildings.

He said that the association rejected the PEIRA decision and will move to the court to challenge it.

He also requested the prime minister to announce an educational relief package for private schools in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.