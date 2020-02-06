UrduPoint.com
Permission Granted To Start BS Programme In Chiniot College

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:53 PM

Permission granted to start BS programme in Chiniot College

On special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, permission has been granted to start four-year BS programme at the Government Islamia Postgraduate College, Chiniot

The Higher education Department had also issued a no objection certificate, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

The BS programme in Islamic Studies, English, Chemistry, urdu and Math will commence from September this year.

The chief minister said that provision of the best educational facilities was priority of the government.

