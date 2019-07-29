Peshawar Board Announces HSSC Intermediate Result 2019

(@imziishan)

Peshawar Board Has Announced Results of HSSC Part-II 2019. Intermediate Result can be checked online.

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22 Jul, 2019 ) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Peshawar has announced the results of annual HSSC examination Part 2 2019. Peshawar Board has announced the result for class HSSC Part 2.

Thousands of students appear for Intermediate exams through BISE Peshawar every year. The result of any student of intermediate class can be checked online. Simply enter the roll number and get the result online. click here to check intermediate class result.