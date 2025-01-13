Open Menu

Peshawar Digital Fest 2025 To Kick Off At University Of Agriculture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 09:54 PM

Peshawar is all set to host the much-awaited Peshawar Digital Fest 2025, a three-day event (14 January to 16 January) at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Peshawar is all set to host the much-awaited Peshawar Digital Fest 2025, a three-day event (14 January to 16 January) at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar. Organized by Safe and Metrix Pakistan, this tech extravaganza is poised to gather the brightest minds, influential leaders, and top-tier organizations from across the country and beyond.

The festival will feature over 20 distinguished speakers, including prominent figures such as Hisham Sarwar, CEO of Innovista; Wahaj Siraj, CEO of Nayatel; Saqib Azhar, CEO of Enablers; Ahmad Manzoor, a leading digital strategist; Huzaifa Behram, CEO of Let’sGrow; Ismail, a renowned blogger; Ammad Ali, CEO of RankingGrow; Bilal Farooq, CEO of Consulting 360; Hassan Nisar, CEO of Metrix Pakistan; former Senator Mushtaq, and Khalid Waqas, Provincial President of Alkhidmat Foundation.

Hassan Nisar, Founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan, shared his excitement, stating, "The Peshawar Digital Fest is more than just an event—it is a movement toward building a vibrant digital ecosystem in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This is a platform for innovators, industry leaders, and young talent to come together and create new opportunities, inspire collaboration, and spark creativity."

With an expected turnout of over 50,000 attendees, the festival is expected to become a major hub for tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and professionals. The University of Agriculture, Peshawar, situated near prestigious institutions such as the University of Peshawar, Islamia College Peshawar, and UET Peshawar, ensures that students, faculty, and industry professionals alike will have ample opportunities to engage.

The event will showcase a wide array of activities, including sessions on AI, Cybersecurity, IT Training, Digital Marketing, E-Commerce, and Freelancing. Other highlights include a Talent Award Show, Hackathons, Job Fair, Startup Stalls, and a food Gala. With the participation of companies such as Vanar and TechBrixia, the festival is set to offer a platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and collaboration.

