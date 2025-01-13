Peshawar Digital Fest 2025 To Kick Off At University Of Agriculture
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 09:54 PM
Peshawar is all set to host the much-awaited Peshawar Digital Fest 2025, a three-day event (14 January to 16 January) at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Peshawar is all set to host the much-awaited Peshawar Digital Fest 2025, a three-day event (14 January to 16 January) at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar. Organized by Safe and Metrix Pakistan, this tech extravaganza is poised to gather the brightest minds, influential leaders, and top-tier organizations from across the country and beyond.
The festival will feature over 20 distinguished speakers, including prominent figures such as Hisham Sarwar, CEO of Innovista; Wahaj Siraj, CEO of Nayatel; Saqib Azhar, CEO of Enablers; Ahmad Manzoor, a leading digital strategist; Huzaifa Behram, CEO of Let’sGrow; Ismail, a renowned blogger; Ammad Ali, CEO of RankingGrow; Bilal Farooq, CEO of Consulting 360; Hassan Nisar, CEO of Metrix Pakistan; former Senator Mushtaq, and Khalid Waqas, Provincial President of Alkhidmat Foundation.
Hassan Nisar, Founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan, shared his excitement, stating, "The Peshawar Digital Fest is more than just an event—it is a movement toward building a vibrant digital ecosystem in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
This is a platform for innovators, industry leaders, and young talent to come together and create new opportunities, inspire collaboration, and spark creativity."
With an expected turnout of over 50,000 attendees, the festival is expected to become a major hub for tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and professionals. The University of Agriculture, Peshawar, situated near prestigious institutions such as the University of Peshawar, Islamia College Peshawar, and UET Peshawar, ensures that students, faculty, and industry professionals alike will have ample opportunities to engage.
The event will showcase a wide array of activities, including sessions on AI, Cybersecurity, IT Training, Digital Marketing, E-Commerce, and Freelancing. Other highlights include a Talent Award Show, Hackathons, Job Fair, Startup Stalls, and a food Gala. With the participation of companies such as Vanar and TechBrixia, the festival is set to offer a platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and collaboration.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment hosts inaugural Agricultural and Vete ..
Rainfall expected tomorrow
2nd Biannual Report on NFC award implementation laid in NA
Bilawal Bhutto lauds Govt's achievements in reducing child mortality rate in Sin ..
Woman killed, 7 including children injured in highway accident
NA passes resolution to express solidarity with victims of Los Angeles fire
Hamdan Foundation signs MoU with Arabian Gulf University
Protection of Journalists Bill to be presented in joint session of Parliament: ..
Peshawar Digital Fest 2025 to kick off at University of Agriculture
Warner, Williamson, Joseph and Mitchell to debut in HBL PSL 2025
Govt striving hard for welfare of special children: DC
Drug peddler held with narcotics
More Stories From Education
-
Peshawar Digital Fest 2025 to kick off at University of Agriculture27 seconds ago
-
UAF produces 28 more PhDs2 hours ago
-
Punjab University organizes advocacy expo against social evils2 hours ago
-
KU awards 64 PhD, 187 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines2 hours ago
-
Minister visits UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki3 hours ago
-
Malala Yousafzai arrives in Islamabad for Int'l Girls’ Education Conference2 days ago
-
IUB syndicate meeting approves budget for FY2024-253 days ago
-
AIOU holds a seminar on 'Modern Trends in Islamic Research'3 days ago
-
Dr. Rehana appointed UoS controller examinations3 days ago
-
MDCAT likely to be scrapped for admission in medical universities3 days ago
-
Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Education tomorrow3 days ago
-
UoC set to host its first convocation in February4 days ago