Peshawar Uni asks students to observe dress code

(@FahadShabbir)

University of Peshawar (UoP) here Friday notified instructions for the students to adhere to the dress code as already notified by the university administration in 2013

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :University of Peshawar (UoP) here Friday notified instructions for the students to adhere to the dress code as already notified by the university administration in 2013.

A notification issued by Office of Assistant Registrar Academics all the female students were instructed to wear White Shalwar with Qamees (Shirt) color of their own choice and mandatory white over all with clearly displayed university identification card over it.

Similarly, the male students were required to wear modest and decent clothes with clearly displayed the university identification card on the shirt.

The notification was issued in the light of the instructions already given by the Governor and Chancellor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa public sector universities Shah Farman to strictly follow dress code at the institutions of higher education to maintain discipline.

It is to mention here that Hazara University had already implemented dress code for the students and also warned stern action in case of violation while unlike Hazara University the UoP did not mention any punishment in this regard.