Peshawar University announces BA, BSc result

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Peshawar University announced result of BA, BSc examination on Monday here, showing a pass percentage of female students at 57 percent while the male students percentage remained at 36 percent.

The first position was obtained by Sadia Batool with 485 marks while Ashir Ifham of FG College obtained second position with 484 marks.

The third position was jointly grabbed by Faryal Bukhari and Sania Forooq with 478 marks each.