UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar University Announces BA, BSc Result

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 04:16 PM

Peshawar University announces BA, BSc result

Peshawar University announced result of BA, BSc examination on Monday here, showing a pass percentage of female students at 57 percent while the male students percentage remained at 36 percent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Peshawar University announced result of BA, BSc examination on Monday here, showing a pass percentage of female students at 57 percent while the male students percentage remained at 36 percent.

The first position was obtained by Sadia Batool with 485 marks while Ashir Ifham of FG College obtained second position with 484 marks.

The third position was jointly grabbed by Faryal Bukhari and Sania Forooq with 478 marks each.

Related Topics

Peshawar Male

Recent Stories

ADEK launches &#039;Rize Enrichment Programmes&#03 ..

6 minutes ago

UAE, Egypt boost defence ties

6 minutes ago

Northern forced to follow-on in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Seven children killed, scores hurt in Kenya school ..

53 seconds ago

Mostly sunny weather for Karachi

55 seconds ago

Mehran University to conduct interviews of candida ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.