Peshawar University Bans Use Of “TikTok” At Campus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 02:52 PM

Peshawar University bans use of “TikTok” at campus

The varsity has taken this decision after the students started excessive use of the application instead of focusing on their studies.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13, 2020) Peshawar University has banned known social media App “TikTok” at its campus and directed its students to delete their accounts to focus on their study.

The university administration has taken this decision in view of excessive use of “TikTok” app by the students at campus.

“At least five students have been directed to delete their TikTok accounts,” an administration officer of the varsity told the reporters. He said the students started excessive use of the application which badly affected their studies.

Peshawar University is the first university which banned the use of application at its campus.

However, there is no official instruction has been given regarding the use of social media at educational institutions.

A few days ago, a citizen lodged a complaint with Prime Minister Portal and asked him to ban this application so the public and especially the youths could be saved. He said the students were spoiling themselves by wasting time on use of this application instead of focusing on their studies. According to Indian media reports, a man lost his life due to the use of TikTok application as he tried to make a stunt on the App by using a pistol but unluckily there was a bullet. He pulled the triggered in front of camera and that bullet pierced his body a part, leaving him dead on the spot.

