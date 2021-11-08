PGMI Principal reviews medical facilities for dengue patients

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar on Monday reviewed medical facilities being provided to dengue patients in dengue wards of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

Presiding over a meeting of the Academic Council of AMC/LGH here, he reviewed to depute doctors, nurses and paramedics, supply of medicines and diagnostic facilities.

LGH Medical Superintendent Dr. Riaz Hafeez briefed the meeting that 212 beds had been allotted for the patients suffering from dengue virus in hospital and mosquito nets had also been fixed on beds to keep the patients safe from mosquitoes.

He said, 13 CBC machines (blood sampling) were functional for diagnosis while doctors, nurses and paramedics were performing their duties in all the three shifts in dengue wards. He said that 4 CBC machines were fully operational in Emergency, 5 in main labs, 2 in dengue wards, one in pediatric ward and one in Outdoor Department. All possible steps were being taken to safeguard dengue patients while dengue suspects were being kept separate from confirmed patients, he added.

Addressing the meeting, the PGMI Principal said that weather conditions were conducive for the breeding of dengue mosquitoes, due to which, the breeding of mosquitoes had increased and the number of dengue fever cases had also been grown. He stressed that mosquito breeding hotspots should be eliminated, for which, citizens have also to pay special attention to observe hygiene principles in this regard.

Prof. Al-freed further said that special attention was being paid to the treatment of dengue patients in hospitals. He added that satisfactory arrangements had been made for the treatment and all medicines, diagnostic facilities were being provided free of cost in LGH. He asked the doctors, nurses and paramedics to treat the patients in this difficult time in the spirit of serving the sufferinghumanity and perform selfless duties with the medical profession in mind so that patients could bebenefited as much as possible.