UrduPoint.com

PGMI Principal Reviews Medical Facilities For Dengue Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 04:58 PM

PGMI Principal reviews medical facilities for dengue patients

Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar on Monday reviewed medical facilities being provided to dengue patients in dengue wards of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar on Monday reviewed medical facilities being provided to dengue patients in dengue wards of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

Presiding over a meeting of the Academic Council of AMC/LGH here, he reviewed to depute doctors, nurses and paramedics, supply of medicines and diagnostic facilities.

LGH Medical Superintendent Dr. Riaz Hafeez briefed the meeting that 212 beds had been allotted for the patients suffering from dengue virus in hospital and mosquito nets had also been fixed on beds to keep the patients safe from mosquitoes.

He said, 13 CBC machines (blood sampling) were functional for diagnosis while doctors, nurses and paramedics were performing their duties in all the three shifts in dengue wards. He said that 4 CBC machines were fully operational in Emergency, 5 in main labs, 2 in dengue wards, one in pediatric ward and one in Outdoor Department. All possible steps were being taken to safeguard dengue patients while dengue suspects were being kept separate from confirmed patients, he added.

Addressing the meeting, the PGMI Principal said that weather conditions were conducive for the breeding of dengue mosquitoes, due to which, the breeding of mosquitoes had increased and the number of dengue fever cases had also been grown. He stressed that mosquito breeding hotspots should be eliminated, for which, citizens have also to pay special attention to observe hygiene principles in this regard.

Prof. Al-freed further said that special attention was being paid to the treatment of dengue patients in hospitals. He added that satisfactory arrangements had been made for the treatment and all medicines, diagnostic facilities were being provided free of cost in LGH. He asked the doctors, nurses and paramedics to treat the patients in this difficult time in the spirit of serving the sufferinghumanity and perform selfless duties with the medical profession in mind so that patients could bebenefited as much as possible.

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Dengue Post All From Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group enters construction logistics, acqu ..

AD Ports Group enters construction logistics, acquires 31 new tipper trucks

2 seconds ago
 PM orders stern action against sugar mafia

PM orders stern action against sugar mafia

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov Condemns US Decision Not To Recognize Resul ..

Lavrov Condemns US Decision Not To Recognize Results of Venezuelan Election

1 minute ago
 UN World Food Programme Warns of Approaching Hunge ..

UN World Food Programme Warns of Approaching Hunger Catastrophe

1 minute ago
 Djokovic wraps up end-of-year world number one spo ..

Djokovic wraps up end-of-year world number one spot

1 minute ago
 Expert suggests establishing mental health hospita ..

Expert suggests establishing mental health hospital to deal with rising psycho p ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.