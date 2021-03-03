UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pharmacy Council Approves Additional Seats For IUB Pharm-D Program

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:29 PM

Pharmacy Council approves additional seats for IUB Pharm-D program

Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar on Wednesday said the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan has approved the addition of 40 seats in the Pharm-D program

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar on Wednesday said the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan has approved the addition of 40 seats in the Pharm-D program.

He said the university would now be able to offer additional admission seats.

In total, he said, the university would now offer 100 seats for Pharm-D per year.

The Pharmacy Council has also approved an extension of the university's Pharm-D program, said a news release.

Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar thanked the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob for his special patronage and guidance in this regard, due to which the Department of Pharmacy got a chance to offer more seats to the aspiring students.

Related Topics

Pakistan IUB

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 13 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi 3 ..

8 minutes ago

Polling for 12 Senate seats expedited in KP Assemb ..

3 minutes ago

Explosion Hit Coronavirus Testing Center in Nether ..

3 minutes ago

Six shot dead at Myanmar protests: medics

3 minutes ago

Top South Korean Sports Body Seeks to Vaccinate At ..

3 minutes ago

Faheem, Paul Stirling lead Islamabad United to six ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.