Pharmacy Council approves additional seats for IUB Pharm-D program

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar on Wednesday said the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan has approved the addition of 40 seats in the Pharm-D program.

He said the university would now be able to offer additional admission seats.

In total, he said, the university would now offer 100 seats for Pharm-D per year.

The Pharmacy Council has also approved an extension of the university's Pharm-D program, said a news release.

Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar thanked the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob for his special patronage and guidance in this regard, due to which the Department of Pharmacy got a chance to offer more seats to the aspiring students.