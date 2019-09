The Punjab University on Monday awarded a PhD degree to scholar Muhammad Shahbaz Aslam, son of Muhammad Aslam, in the subject of Biochemistry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab University on Monday awarded a PhD degree to scholar Muhammad Shahbaz Aslam, son of Muhammad Aslam, in the subject of Biochemistry.

The scholar was awarded the degree after approval of his thesis titled "Role of Fusion Protein (Interferon a 2-Thymosin a 1) as Antiviral and Anticancer Agent".