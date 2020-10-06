UrduPoint.com
PhD Degree Awarded To Scholar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 07:01 PM

The Punjab University (PU) awarded PhD degree to Rana Asif Nadeem in the subject of Chemistry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab University (PU) awarded PhD degree to Rana Asif Nadeem in the subject of Chemistry.

According to the university spokesperson, he was awarded degree after approval of histhesis entitled 'Synthesis and Characterization of Novel Anticancer Agents',

