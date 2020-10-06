PhD degree awarded to scholar

The Punjab University (PU) awarded PhD degree to Rana Asif Nadeem in the subject of Chemistry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab University (PU) awarded PhD degree to Rana Asif Nadeem in the subject of Chemistry.

According to the university spokesperson, he was awarded degree after approval of histhesis entitled 'Synthesis and Characterization of Novel Anticancer Agents',