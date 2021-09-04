Physical classes to be closed at SBBWU

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar will remain closed from August 4 to August 12 to prevent spread of coronavirus in campus, said a notification issued here on Saturday

In pursuance of National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), directions, the academic activities will continue online during this period. Moreover, on-going and pre-scheduled examinations will be conducted as planned with complete observance of Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

All staff and students are directed to ensure vaccination and strict observance of the Covid-19 minimum health and safety protocol i.

e. thermal scanning, wearing face masks, social distancing, availability and regular use of sanitizers and disinfection of buildings.

All Heads of the Departments, teachers, administrative heads and other staff will attend theiroffices, following the precautionary measures and SOPs regarding COVID-19 for the workingenvironment, notified by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the University from time to time.