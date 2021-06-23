PIC gets approval to teach postgraduate cardiac specialization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan has given approval to the province's first heart hospital, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology ( PIC) to teach postgraduate medical courses.

The PIC spokesperson of Rifat Anjum said that with College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan's approval in the shortest time period of six months, now PIC would teach Postgraduate (Cardiac Specialized) courses .

The approval has been given to four departments of the PIC hospital.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan is the premier postgraduate medical institution of Pakistan, established in 1962 through an act of parliament and by the untiring efforts of 50 eminent physicians of the then both wings of Pakistan under the visionary leadership of Gen. W. A Burki, Minister for Health.

The charter of the college focused upon promotion of specialist medical practice through organization of postgraduate medical education, training and research.

The PIC has conducted over 400 open heart surgeries and 1600 angiography procedures in last six months The PIC provided medical cover to 10,000 cardiac patients at Out Patient Department (OPD) including 205 Afghan nationals since inauguration.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the 295-bed state-of-the art Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for patients of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and seven merged tribal on December 16, 2020.

The PIC spokesperson said that 403 open heart surgeries were conducted of which eight were Afghan nationals while 22 were children from different areas of the province.

The hospital has treated about 1600 cardiology cases like angiography and angioplasty in which 15 children were included.

As many as 2653 patients were treated in emergency including Afghan nationals.

More than 2200 patients were given free of cost medical treatment under Sehhat Card Plus health insurance program.